65-year-old killed in fight over roosters in Amritsar village

A 65-year-old man was killed by his neighbours on Friday, in a fight over his roosters, who were found straying around in the neighbourhood in Gurala village, police said on Monday.

Body of the deceased Gulzar Masih will be exhumed by the police in presence of a magistrate here on Tuesday (January 17) for his autopsy after the deceased’s family demanded for it, police added.

Manual Masih, son of the killed man, was injured during the fight. Police have booked one Musa Masih of Gurala village on the complaint of the deceased’s wife Aalas. The incident took place on Friday but the victim’s family revealed it to the police on Sunday.

In her complaint to the police, deceased’s wife said, “We have kept roosters in our home. On Friday, at around 2:30 pm, our roosters wandered to Musa Masih’s house. Seeing this, Musa started abusing us. When my son confronted, Musa Singh got angry and attacked my son with a spade. Manual became unconscious and fell on the ground. In the meantime, my husband came, but Musa Masih attacked him too with the same spade. My husband also got injured and fell on the ground.” “My husband’s post-mortem should be conducted by exhumation of his body and adequate action should be taken against the accused,” she said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ajnala police station Supinder Kaur said they have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who is absconding.