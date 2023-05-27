Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman riding pillion on bike killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

Woman riding pillion on bike killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2023 12:27 AM IST

The woman died after a head-on collision with another motorcycle near Nari Niketen light point in Sector 26, Chandigarh; the biker fled the scene following the crash

A 65-year-old woman riding pillion on her son’s motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision with another motorcycle near Nari Niketen light point in Sector 26 on Friday morning.

A 65-year-old woman riding pillion on her son’s motorcycle was killed in hit-and-run in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (HT File)
The deceased was identified as Maya Devi, a resident of Sector 7. Her son Vinod Kumar also sustained injuries in the accident. The accused biker fled the scene following the crash.

After receiving information about the accident around 10 am, a Police Control Room vehicle rushed the injured to PGIMER, where Devi was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to get clue about the absconding accused. They were in the process of registering an FIR at the time of filing of this report.

motorcycle
