Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that 66 of the 217 commitments made before the assembly elections had already been fulfilled within one-and-a-half years, while work on the remaining promises was progressing.

While addressing a religious gathering at the Murti Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Siddh Baba Khak Nath at Ujhana village of Jind district, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said transparent and people-centric governance remained the guiding principle of the state government. (HT)

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While addressing a religious gathering at the Murti Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Siddh Baba Khak Nath at Ujhana village of Jind district, Saini said transparent and people-centric governance remained the guiding principle of the state government. He also urged people to follow the ideals of saints and actively contribute towards environmental conservation, cow protection and social service.

He said Haryana was procuring the highest number of crops at the minimum support price (MSP) among states and cited welfare initiatives such as the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹500, free dialysis services, renovation of district hospitals and establishment of new medical colleges.

Saini said the consecration of a saint’s idol was not merely a religious ritual but a commitment to truth, compassion, service and social harmony.

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{{^usCountry}} “The lives of saints continue to inspire society. Whenever society has lost its way, saints have shown the path of righteousness. Their teachings strengthen moral values and national unity, and it is our responsibility to connect the younger generation with this rich spiritual heritage,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The lives of saints continue to inspire society. Whenever society has lost its way, saints have shown the path of righteousness. Their teachings strengthen moral values and national unity, and it is our responsibility to connect the younger generation with this rich spiritual heritage,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to demands raised by villagers, Saini announced ₹1 crore for the construction of a community centre and ₹51 lakh for other development works in Ujhana. He also assured that the construction of village roads, renovation of the pond, a permanent solution to the drainage problem and the introduction of the science stream in the village school would be taken up.