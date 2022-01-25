Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 666 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

666 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in Ludhiana

With 666 fresh Covid cases being detected in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana’s infections continued on the downward trend on Monday
There are 6,993 active Covid cases in Ludhiana, out of which 259 are hospitalised and others are in home isolation. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With 666 fresh Covid cases being detected in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana’s infections continued on the downward trend on Monday. However, with the fatality count remaining at seven, experts advised residents to not let their guard down.

On Sunday, the district had logged 836 infections. As many as 58 deaths have been reported in the district in the last 11 days.

The latest casualties include a 76-year-old man from Dashmesh Nagar in Doraha, a 72-year-old man from Haibowal Kalan, a 70-year-old male from Haibowal Kalan, a 60-year-old woman from Tamkaudi village in Samrala, a 42-year-old woman from Ajit Nagar, a 35-year-old woman from Dhandari Kalan and a 32-year-old woman from Arjun Nagar.

With this, the total count of positive cases in Ludhiana has reached 1,05,080, out of which 2,185 patients succumbed to the virus while 95,902 recovered. There are 6,993 active cases in the district, out of which 259 are hospitalised and others are under home isolation.

RELATED STORIES

Presently, there are 9 micro-containment zones: South City, Dugri Phase-1, College Road, Durgapuri, Patel Nagar, Panchsheel Vihar (Barewal), Industrial area (Millerganj), Professor Colony (Barewal) and Sandeep Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP