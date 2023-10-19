69 PAU students ace all India PG, PhD entrance examination

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday felicitated as many as 69 students who cleared the all India examination for admissions to MSc and PhD programmes, in agricultural education and research in India, with scholarships and fellowships .

The meritorious students along with faculty at the felicitation programme held at PAU in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The examination of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) was conducted on July 9. The results of the MSc examination were declared in August and those of PHd were declared in September. A total of 23 students from PAU have cracked the ICAR-AIEEA-PG-2023 exam, securing admission into master’s programmes. Additionally, a count of 46 PAU students have qualified in the ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF-2023 exam, gaining admission into PhD programmes in various agricultural universities.

A significant number of successful candidates for MSc admissions were biotechnology and horticulture graduates from PAU. For PhD admissions, the maximum successful candidates hailed from the department of plant breeding and genetics and the department of entomology, further highlighting the diverse expertise nurtured at PAU. Moreover, nine students achieved a rank of 8 or higher, and among them, two students claimed the coveted top spot with a rank of 1.

In an event to honour these scholars, a meeting was convened, bringing together the candidates, the college deans and department heads. Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU, extended warm congratulations to the successful students, emphasising the importance of their achievement in elevating the university’s standing on the academic stage. He highlighted that PAU has secured the top position among all state agricultural universities in the prestigious NIRF 2023 Rankings, cementing the institution’s commitment to excellence and strengthening its foothold in the educational landscape of the nation.

PK Chhuneja, dean post graduate studies at PAU, hailed the achievements as a testimony to the hard work and dedication of the students, underscoring the quality of the academic programmes and faculty at the university. He also lauded PAU’s continuous efforts to empower students for successful careers, nationally and internationally.

The ICAR AIEEA PG, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a pathway for aspiring candidates aiming for postgraduate and doctoral programs in agriculture and related sciences. The exam is conducted in a computer-based format, ensuring an equitable and efficient assessment process. Those qualifying for MSc through AIEEA-PGS receive a scholarship of ₹12,640 monthly along with an annual contingency of ₹ 6,000. Likewise, ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF is a nationwide competitive exam facilitating entry into accredited doctoral degree programmes within the ICAR-AU system. Successful PhD candidates initially receive a fellowship of ₹31,000 per month, increasing to ₹35,000 per month in the third year, coupled with a contingent grant of ₹10,000 per annum for three years.

