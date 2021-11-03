Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 69-year-old woman found murdered in Amritsar house
chandigarh news

69-year-old woman found murdered in Amritsar house

The 69-year-old, a resident of Mahla village in Amritsar district, was found with her throat slit in her house, her family says
69-year-old woman found murdered in Amritsar house
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 69-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit in her house at Mahla village in Amritsar district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Shanti Devi, was living alone at her house as her husband Kishan Lal was recently admitted to a private hospital due to ill-health. The couple’s three sons have been living separately in Amritsar city.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kambo police station.

The incident came to the light on Tuesday morning when the victim’s domestic help found the woman’s body and informed the people living nearby.

“On Monday night, my mother was along at home. Some unidentified persons entered the house and killed her. Her domestic help Harpreet Kaur found her body,” said the deceased’s son Pawan Kumar.

Police have started scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

