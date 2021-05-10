Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 6-month timeframe to new SIT too long: Tript Bajwa
6-month timeframe to new SIT too long: Tript Bajwa

Says the new SIT can use the information and evidences collected by the previous team for concluding the probe ‘within a month or two’
Days after Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the six-month deadline to the new SIT to probe the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, rural development minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh cabinet Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too expressed his dissatisfaction over the timeframe given to three-member probe team.

Talking to media persons in Batala on Sunday, Bajwa said: “Though I welcome the newly constituted SIT, but the timeframe of six months is too long.”

He said the new SIT can use the information and evidences collected by the previous SIT for concluding the probe “within a month or two”. Bajwa said, “Once the inquiry is completed and the guilty are identified, the trial of the case should be held in a fast-track court, so that the government can give justice to the aggrieved families and fulfil its biggest poll promise.”

