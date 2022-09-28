Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 6-month-old baby rescued hours after abduction, woman nabbed

6-month-old baby rescued hours after abduction, woman nabbed

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat had announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for the information leading to the arrest of the woman.

A case under section 362 of the IPC has also been registered at the Kishtwar police station.
A case under section 362 of the IPC has also been registered at the Kishtwar police station.
ByHT Correspondent

Police recovered the six-month-old baby boy kidnapped from Kishtwar district hospital late on Tuesday from a house in town’s veterinary mohalla. A woman identified as Shabnam Dev has been detained for questioning.

Earlier, a Burqa-clad woman on Tuesday had abducted a six-month-old baby boy from Kishtwar district hospital sending authorities into a tizzy.

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat had announced a cash reward of 10,000 for the information leading to the arrest of the woman.

A hunt has been launched by the police teams in Kishtwar town and nearby areas to nab the woman, said a police officer.

The SSP also shared the video grabs from CCTV cameras and a picture of the suspected kidnapper on social sites seeking help from the people.

All the vehicles in the town and nearby areas were searched at various check posts.

A case under section 362 of the IPC has also been registered at the Kishtwar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out