6th convocation ceremony of IIM Jammu: Youth should contribute to economic development: Union education minister

The Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asked the youth to become wealth creators and contribute to economic development of the country.

The Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asked the youth to become wealth creators and contribute to economic development of the country. (ANI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the sixth convocation of the IIM Jammu here, Pradhan said, “It is a matter of great pride for all the graduating students that you have completed your education from a young institution and centre of excellence like IIM Jammu”

“This is the beginning of a new chapter of your life. Be ready for the challenges. Don’t remain in your comfort zone. You must not only look forward to becoming job creators but aspire to become wealth creators and contribute to the economic development of the country”, said Pradhan.

He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the progressive education system and the future-oriented IT reforms were laying strong foundation for the better future of the younger generation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, in his address, said that India was emerging as a new knowledge economy on the world horizon, and it was growing at an “exponential pace”.

“Transformational work in every sector is driving the nation on the path to become a powerhouse,” he said.

He also praised PM and said, “He has ensured that young generation is empowered through NEP2020 and a powerful ecosystem of Digital India so that with unique combination of human capabilities and artificial intelligence, our youth fulfill their aspirations and make the country proud”.

Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh said the passing out students today are privileged to be the graduates and postgraduates in the era, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, which is the best time for the youth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between IIM Jammu and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was also signed on the occasion.

A total of 232 students were conferred with MBA degrees and 27 students were conferred with an executive master of business administration degrees. In total, 259 Students were conferred with degrees this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON