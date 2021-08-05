6th Pay Commission report: Govt sub-committee assures union leaders 15% salary hike

The sub-committee of the Punjab government constituted to resolve the issues of employees regarding implementation of 6th Pay Commission has conveyed to the various union leaders that after implementation of the proposals, every employee of the state will get a minimum salary hike of 15%.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the sub-committee led by local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra also told the union leaders that employees on an average will get ₹79,250 per annum over and above what they are being paid.

Other members of the sub-committee are finance minister Manpreet Badal, forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, medical education minister OP Soni and health minister Balbir Sidhu. The average arrears of employees and pensioners will be ₹23,240, the panel said.

On the main demand of the employee unions to increase salary with the multiple of 3.4 and not 2.57, the sub-committee clarified that even the 7th Central Pay Commission has fixed a multiplier of 2.57, which has also been adopted by neighbouring Haryana.

The sub-committee also agreed to restore the allowances at the revised rates, which, it said, shall double the monetary gains of the employees.

For doctors, the sub-committee said their Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) — 20% of the basic pay — has been linked to the basic pay.

“The sub-committee has assured the employees that the state government was very much considerate to their issues. We have appealed to them to rejoin work,” said Mohindra.

Union leaders said they will discuss the assurances of the sub-committee in a meeting to be held Ludhiana on August 7. “The sub-committee has clarified on issues related to only the pay commission. It has not assured us anything on our demand of restoring old pension scheme and to regularise the contractual employees. Our response will be conveyed to the government on August 7,” said Sukhjit Singh, president, Central Providend Fund (CPF) Union.