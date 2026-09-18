6-year-old girl found dead in water-filled pit in Sonepat

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly found dead on Thursday in a water pit in a field near a construction site in the Mohana police station area of Sonepat district, police said.

Police said the girl’s family originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)

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The family members of the victim alleged that a young man employed at the site killed the child and sexually assaulted her. Police have taken the suspect into custody and registered a murder case.

According to additional commissioner of police, Devendra Singh, the actual cause of death could be confirmed after post-mortem examination.

According to police, the family was working at a factory construction site in the Mohana area and living in a jhuggi there. They reported the girl missing during the night. The body was found about 500–700 metres from the construction site.

Relatives suspected a young man present at the site of taking the child away. They said he appeared intoxicated at the time. On that suspicion, police detained the suspect and began questioning.

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{{^usCountry}} On the basis of the preliminary inquiry and the family’s suspicion, police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The suspect, identified as Sumit Kumar, is a resident of Barsat in Karnal. He had arrived at the construction site only about three days earlier to work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the basis of the preliminary inquiry and the family’s suspicion, police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The suspect, identified as Sumit Kumar, is a resident of Barsat in Karnal. He had arrived at the construction site only about three days earlier to work. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the girl’s family originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. They have been working as labourers at various construction sites in Sonepat for about two years.

After receiving information, Mohana police reached the spot at night, and other teams arrived in the morning. The body was taken into custody and sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Further action will be based on the post-mortem report and facts that emerge from the investigation, the police said.