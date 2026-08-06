6-year-old girl killed, 25 hurt as pickup truck overturns in Patiala

A six-year-old girl was killed and around 25 devotees were injured after an overloaded pickup truck ferrying them to Gurdwara Alowal Sahib overturned near Rial Majri village on the Patiala-Bhadson road on Wednesday morning.

Onlookers assisting police in rescue efforts following the mishap near Rial Majri village on the Patiala-Bhadson road on Wednesday morning. (HT)

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The accident took place around 10.30 am when the devotees were travelling from Ludhiana to Alowal village to pay obeisance on the birth anniversary of Sikh spiritual leader Sant Ishar Singh Rara Sahib Wale.

According to police officials, the mishap occurred because the vehicle was speeding and overloaded.

The Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up was carrying more passengers than its permitted capacity. As the vehicle negotiated a sharp turn near Rial Majri village, the driver allegedly lost control, causing it to overturn on the roadside.

Locals rushed to the passengers’ aid and joined police personnel in rescue efforts before ambulances shifted them to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and the Community Health Centre, Bhadson.

Officials said the accident claimed the life of Navpreet Kaur, aged 6, and left around 25 people injured. An elderly woman reportedly lost several fingers in the mishap.

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{{^usCountry}} Doctors at Rajindra Hospital said the injured received immediate treatment, and some patients were kept under observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors at Rajindra Hospital said the injured received immediate treatment, and some patients were kept under observation. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab health minister and Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh visited the hospital to review the medical arrangements.

Directing doctors and hospital staff to ensure the best possible treatment for all injured, he assured the affected families all necessary medical assistance and support by the Punjab government.

Every year on August 5, thousands of devotees from across Punjab and neighbouring states gather at Gurdwara Alowal Sahib, the birthplace of Sant Ishar Singh Rara Sahib Wale, to mark his birth anniversary and participate in religious programmes.