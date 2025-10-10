7 held for pro-Khalistan graffiti in Punjab’s Batala

The Batala police have arrested seven members of a gang responsible for writing pro-Khalistan Zindabad slogans at the Batala railway station, Achal Sahib Mandir and RR Bawa College last month, SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said on Thursday. The arrested persons have been identified as Aashu Masih, Harpreet Singh alias Kaka, Rinku, George alias Money, Vicky, Shamsher Singh alias Shera and Saurav. All belong to different places of Gurdaspur district. Three more persons — Rohit Singh, Abhaypartap Singh alias Raja Haruwal and SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu — were nominated in the FIR. The accused under police custody. (HT)

Mir said, “An investigation revealed that the accused carried out the act on the directions of Abhe Pratap Singh alias Raja Haruwal, currently in Armenia, who paid them ₹14,000 for the job on behalf of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The police have also recovered a motorcycle used in the offence. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest other associates.”