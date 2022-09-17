7 injured in cab-truck collision in Poonch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

JAMMU: At least seven passengers suffered injuries after a truck collided with a cab in Behramgalla of Surankote area in Poonch district on Friday afternoon.

“A truck bearing (JK08F 7247) hit a Srinagar-bound Xylo vehicle (JK14C 2788) in Behramgalla, resulting in injuries to seven persons,” said a police officer.

The injured were identified as Raysat Khan, Mohammad Razak, Tariq Khan, Sabina, Saleema Bi, Moin Khan and Mohammad Bashrat, all residents of Mendhar.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

SHO Surankote Rajveer Singh said that soon after the accident a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital for treatment.

