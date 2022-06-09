7 new Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana

Seven Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The district had last logged as many cases on May 14 and the daily tally has remained below that since then.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that it is too early to comment on if cases are on the rise. “The number is not huge, but it can be an indicator of the virus spreading. We are monitoring the situation closely and urge residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Singh.

Till now, 1,09,968 cases have been reported from the district, of which 2,282 patients have succumbed to the virus. There are 20 active cases in the district, of which, 18 are under home isolation while two are undergoing treatment at a private facility.