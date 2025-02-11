7 rocket shells found from garbage dump in Patiala

Patiala Police personnel stand near the seven rocket shells found from a garbage dump in Patiala on Monday. (PTI)

Seven rocket shells were found from a garbage dump in near Atma Ram Kumar Sabha school on the Patiala-Chandigarh road on Monday.

After getting the information, Patiala police rushed to the spot and recovered the rocket shells with the help of bomb disposal squad. A passerby spotted the rocket shells and informed the police.

There was no explosive in the shells, deputy inspector general, Patiala range, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. He said the shells were found from a bag at the garbage dump.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said: “We got information from a passerby that six to seven rocket shells were found.” A police team was rushed to the spot, the SSP told reporters.

“During a preliminary check, no explosive material was found in the shells,” he added.

“It seems that the shells were dumped by a scrap dealer,” the SSP said.

Police will carry out a probe taking all possibilities into account, he said, adding, “We are not ruling anything out at this point in time.

The SSP said they will also involve the army authorities in the matter. Experts from the army will check how old were these shells and how did those reach here.

The officer said police will scan the CCTV footage of nearby areas and human intelligence will also be involved. “We will soon trace the person who dumped the shells,” he said.