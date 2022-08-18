7 years on, no justice served, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay on Kotkapura firing case

Once again the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS office Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has questioned the role his own government in Punjab in delivering justice in Bargari sacrilege episode-related Police firing cases. He has stated that seven years have passed, no justice has been served in the Kotkapura firing case.

As seven years are about to pass since the firing incidents that injured several Sikhs protesting against the sacrilege, he also counted tenure of the AAP government in this span of time. And he also says, “Waiting for justice…”.

On Wednesday, he shared a post on Facebook with pictures of his meeting with Buta Singh, one of the victims and witnesses of the firing case that along with Behbal Kalan Police firing that killed two Sikh protesters, invited backlash for the then SAD-BJP government.

“Early this morning, a person came to meet me, whose name is Buta Singh, son of Sardar Balwinder Singh, a resident of village Rori kapura, district Faridkot. He is witness in the Kotakpura firing case”, he said in the post written in Gurmukhi.

“He participated in protest against sacrilege. On 14.10.2015, during Police firing at Kotakpura, this person was injured due to a bullet he received in his right thigh. Even after being injured, he was brutally beaten by the police. Some people took him to Kothe Warring Gurdwara Sahib, where he established contact with his family members who took him to Civil Hospital Bathinda for treatment. There a police DSP came and he expelled from the hospital”, reads the post.

It further reads, “The doctors were told that it is the order of the seniors that nobody was to be given treatment. Helplessly, Buta Singh had to go to an RMP doctor in the village to get the bullet removed. All these incidences reminded Buta Singh and his family of Jallianwala Bagh episode”.

“When the SIT was formed in 2018, our team started an investigation, during which a medical board was formed and his MLR was issued. Buta Singh’s case was also attached with the challan (report). The report was dismissed last year during the Congress government to protect the real culprits”, says Kunwar Vijay in the post. “There are hundreds of witnesses like Buta Singh who were injured in the firing incident. My fault that I found witnesses like Buta Singh and recorded their statements and fearlessly completed the investigation which was dismissed. Seven years have passed but justice has not been served. After leaving IPS job last year, I filed my appeal in Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s court. I had also raised this issue in the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha. Waiting for justice...”, he added

The 1998-batch IPS officer opted for premature retirement from service soon after the Punjab and Haryana high court on April 9 last year quashed the probe report filed by the special investigation team (SIT) led by him in the Kotkapura firing case.

He has made fresh comment three weeks after he put his own government in dock by expressing disagreement with appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab next advocate general, saying that he represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases.

In an interview to a Canada-based Punjabi radio channel, Kunwar Vijay has said: “Since he (Ghai) has appeared in the court on behalf of the accused in firing case, he will not pursue the case on behalf of the government. As per legal ethics, he cannot see the government’s record of the case. The opposition parties are also criticising the government’s move”.

“If we used to criticise our political opponents, including Congress, during its government, we will also face the criticism,” he had added in that interview. In May this year, he shot off a letter to the CM urging him to pursue the cases of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents with strong hands. During the recent assembly session, he urged speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for a discussion on sacrilege issue by extending the session by half-an-hour.

