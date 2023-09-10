7 youths in school uniform snatch man’s gold chain in Pinjore

A group of seven youths, all in school uniform, assaulted a Pinjore resident, and snatched his gold chain and ₹8,000 in cash on Friday.

A case under Sections 341, 323 and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station. (iStock)

The victim, Gulsher of Pinjore, told the police that on Friday morning, he was driving to work in Sector 28, Chandigarh, in his Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

When he reached the bridge after crossing the Amravati Enclave turn and Sukhomajri Bypass in Surajpur, seven youths on two motorcycles intercepted his vehicle.

As they were wearing school uniforms, he got down to talk to them, when they suddenly launched an attack on him. They assaulted him and snatched his gold chain, along with ₹8,000 kept in his car, before fleeing on their motorcycles.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.

