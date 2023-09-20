70-kg heroin haul accused operating smuggling racket from Kapurthala jail

AMRITSAR : The Amritsar commissionerate police on Tuesday busted a heroin smuggling module being operated by a drug smuggler from Kapurthala Central jail.

The police have arrested Gurjit Singh of Cheecha village falling under the Gharinda police station and recovered ₹13.5 lakh drug money, 850 gm of heroin and a Hyundai i-20 car.

Police said the arrested accused was working at the behest of drug smuggler Gurwinder Singh, alias Mehak, who is lodged in the Kapurthala jail, accused in 70kg heroin haul seizure case. The contraband was seized by the Mumbai Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Mumbai port in July 2022.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) led by inspector Amandeep Singh arrested the accused on the basis of a secret information.

“Gurjit told us that Mehak was sending heroin to him through two unidentified persons. He said that Mehak was operating his smuggling network from the jail. We have also recovered a mobile phone which was being used by Mehak in the jail,” Rana said.

The police will bring Mehak on production warrant for his questioning, the ADCP said, adding that arrested accused Gurjit is already facing two criminal cases, including one registered under the Prisons Act.

Mehak is facing four criminal cases, including the one registered by the Mumbai ATS under the NDPS Act in July 2022.

