70-year-old Karnal man shot dead by grandson over land dispute

A 70-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his 30-year-old grandson over a long-standing land dispute in Badagaon village of Karnal on Thursday, police said.

Villagers said that the bullet struck Singh right on his chest and he collapsed on the spot. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Singh, 70, and the accused has been identified as his grandson Sonu.

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According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Sonu arrived at Singh’s home and had heated arguments with him over the division of 12 acres of land.

The family said that Sonu’s father Bahadur died several years ago. Eye-witnesses told the police that they heard loud shouts due to confrontation between the both, followed by the shooting.

According to the police, Singh had stepped out of the house, but their arguments continued at a livestock rearing site next to their home, where Sonu opened fire with his illegal pistol at point blank range on his grandfather.

Villagers said that the bullet struck Singh right on his chest and he collapsed on the spot. As police were informed, several teams led by DSP, Indri, Satish Kumar Gautam reached the crime scene.

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{{^usCountry}} Forensic teams collected evidence and local police recorded the statements, while the body was sent for an autopsy. DSP said that a case was registered against Sonu and several teams were formed to nab him at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forensic teams collected evidence and local police recorded the statements, while the body was sent for an autopsy. DSP said that a case was registered against Sonu and several teams were formed to nab him at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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