70-year-old Mohali woman duped of 1 crore in ‘digital arrest’ fraud

In yet another case of “digital arrest” fraud targeting a senior citizen, a 70-year-old retired government official lost ₹1.03 crore after falling prey to cyber criminals who kept her under “arrest” for three days. The caller told the Mohali woman that she would be placed under “digital arrest” and monitored continuously. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A resident of Phase 6, Mohali, the victim received a phone call from an unknown person, claiming that her KYC number had been linked to a money laundering case.

The caller told her that she would be placed under “digital arrest” and monitored continuously. The fraudsters, posing as police personnel, instructed her not to speak with anyone and remain connected over video call.

To avoid legal trouble, the woman said, she was told to settle the matter by transferring money. Out of fear, she followed the instructions and sent money in multiple instalments through RTGS. Over three days, she ended up transferring a total of ₹1.03 crore into various bank accounts, as directed by the scammers.

The victim said she remained under constant contact with the fraudsters during this period. After the calls ended, she realised she had been cheated and reported the matter to the cyber cell.

Following her complaint, a case under Sections 308(2), 318(4), 127(7), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, and are trying to trace the bank accounts used for transfers and the origin of the calls. Police have advised residents to remain cautious and not transfer money based on threats or unverified legal claims made over phone calls.

DSP Rupinder Kaur Sohi said, “Residents must not fall prey to such traps. If anyone threatens you with ‘digital arrest’, consider it a fraud, as no such concept exists in the Indian legal system. Further, contact your local police station and report it.”