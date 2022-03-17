73 minors in 12-15 age bracket get Corbevax jab in Ludhiana

Seventy-three children in the 12-15 age bracket were administered the Corbevax vaccine in the district on Wednesday, the first day of the immunisation drive.

District immunisation officer Dr Manisha Khanna said around 1.80 lakh children in the district are eligible to get the jab. “The vaccine will be available in Khanna, Jagraon, and Samrala by March 21 (Monday),” Khanna said, adding that no child should be deprived of the vaccine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said eligible minors will be administered the Corbevax vaccine at government health centres free of cost. “The second dose can be administered after 28 days. We have also sought the cooperation of schools to ensure all minors get vaccinated,” Singh said.

District sees 1 Covid-induced death, 2 more cases

One virus-induced casualty and two fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the district on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old women of Janakpuri area succumbed to the virus. The Covid cases in the district have touched 1,09,750, of which 1,07,444 patients have recovered and 2,278 have succumbed to the virus.

Active cases stand at 28, of which 27 are under home isolation and one is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}