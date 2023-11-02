As many as 31,105 pending mutation cases were resolved in the ‘mutation adalats’ organised throughout the state from October 30 to 31 in all the tehsils, sub-tehsils and bandobast (settlement) circles.

74% pending mutation cases resolved in Himachal Pradesh (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson of the revenue department here on Wednesday said that 74.22% of cases have been settled. He said that out of a total 41,907 pending cases, 31,105 cases have been resolved providing much needed relief to the people of the state.

Taking a lead, 90.78% pending attestation of mutation cases were resolved in Bilaspur district, wherein out of 1,943 cases, 1,764 were settled. In the tribal district of Kinnaur, 363 cases out of 400 (90.75%) were resolved, and in Una district, 3,271 such cases out of 3,670 (89.12%) were decided.

Concerned over the delay in mutation process causing problems to the people and affecting the progress of development works, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting of administrative secretaries, had directed to accelerate the mutation process and decide the pending cases of mutation attestation besides, reporting the same to the government. He directed to hold special ‘mutation adalats’ to settle such pending cases.

