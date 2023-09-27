74-year-old man, daughter found dead in Phagwara

A 74-year-old man and his daughter were found dead at their house here on Tuesday, police said.

The 37-year-old woman was married but was currently staying at her father’s house, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 37-year-old woman was married but was currently staying at her father’s house, police said.

Phagwara deputy superintendent of police Jaspreet Singh said the cause of their death was being ascertained.

Prima facie, there did not appear to be any foul play as the bodies did not carry any injury marks, he said. But the cause of deaths will be known only after autopsy, the DSP added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON