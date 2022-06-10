Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
75 Fazilka villages undertake afforestation activities under Miyawaki technique

Miyawaki technique, named after Japanese botanist and plant ecologist Akira Miyawaki, is an urban afforestation method which advocates planting more trees in a small space as saplings planted in close proximity grow rapidly as they compete for light.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

To enhance the green cover of Fazilka district, mini-forests are being developed in 75 local villages, using the Miyawaki technique, under the My Village-My Forest Project.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said, “As clean environment is the need of the hour, and trees are crucial to achieve this, we have started this project in these villages. Under this, mini-forests are being developed on panchayat lands. Last year, mini-forests were planted in Kuharianwali and Haripura villages, which showed excellent results and motivated the department to plan this green project.”

Fazilka additional deputy commissioner (development) Sagar Setia said, “So far this year, against the target of afforestation in 75 villages, the work of planting trees has already been completed in four kanals in Chak Banwala village, 1 acre in Banawali, 1.5 acres in Pakkan, three kanals in Rana village, one acre in Khuikhera, while work is under progress in other villages.”

“This project, being run under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005, would not only provide employment to people but also provide clean air to future generations. Three dozen varieties of locally grown plants, including flowering plants, bird attracting plants, medicinal plants etc, are being planted under the project,” he further said.

“This project will give our village its own forest, which would be a matter of pride for us,” said Rajesh Babbar, sarpanch of Rana village.

