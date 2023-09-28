News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 75 sheep, goats charred to death in Kishtwar

75 sheep, goats charred to death in Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 28, 2023 10:18 PM IST

There was no loss of human life or injury to anyone in the incident; the cattle shed belongs to Lala Chopan, the officials said; police said they are looking into the reason behind the fire

At least 75 domestic animals died after a cowshed gutted completely in a devastating fire in Dachan area of Kishtwar late Wednesday, said officials.

A fire broke out in the shed in the Dachan area of the district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. (File)
“The cowshed caught fire at midnight. There were 75 sheep and goats in the cowshed, which were charred to death in the incident. The entire cow shed was gutted,” said a police officer.

The cowshed belongs to one Lala. “The cause of the fire is being probed,” said the officer.

However, there was no loss of human life or injury to anyone in the incident. The cattle shed belongs to Lala Chopan, the officials said. Police said they are looking into the reason behind the fire.

