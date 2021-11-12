7,500 flats to be constructed to make Panchkula slum-free: Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta

To make Panchkula slum-free, nearly 7,500 flats will be constructed in Sectors 20 and 28. This was stated by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta during a meeting of the Panchkula development advisory committee where he discussed seven issues of the district.

During the meeting, the role of citizens was discussed in making the city free of encroachment, slums, stray cattle, street dogs, drugs, pollution and plastic. In the meeting, it was decided that where on one hand, the administration will play a crucial role in solving the issues, at the same time, social organisations, educational institutes, students and industrialists will also give their contribution.

Gupta, who is the chairman of the Panchkula development advisory committee, said, “The government has granted sufficient funds for the development of the city. We are spending a good amount on the maintenance and the beautification of the city. However, the money can be utilised in a better way if the citizens also come forward and help.”

To make the city slum-free, Gupta said, “We are constructing 7,500 flats on 58 acres at the cost of 876.65 crores in Sectors 20 and 28. Here, people living in the slums of Rajeev colony, Indira Colony, and other slum areas will be relocated.”

He said to make the city cattle-free, a cow shelter had been made at Sukhdarshanpur, where 1,000 stray cattle have been kept. And for stray dog menace, dog hostels would be built.

Apart from this, many other issues were discussed like pollution control, plastic waste and others.