75th Himachal Day: Free power up to 125 units for all, no water bill in villages, says Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50% relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas of the poll-bound hill state.

Jai Ram was presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chamba .

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion, the CM said that women will get 50% discount on their travel in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). “All consumers will get 125 units of free electricity. The decision will benefit about 11.5 lakh consumers while putting ₹250 crore extra burden on the state exchequer annually,” he added.

Earlier in his budget speech, the chief minister had announced 60 units of free electricity.

“The rural families will also get free water and financial benefits up to ₹30 crore,” he said.

Jai Ram said the state had gone through tough times during the pandemic, but the situation was brought under control with wholehearted support of the people.

He said that the state government has focused on bringing positive changes in the lives of people and ensuring rapid and balanced development of Himachal.

“We have lowered the age limit for old-age pension to 60 years and ₹1,300 crore is being spent on social security schemes,” he added.

Janmanch, the state government’s flagship public grievances redressal programme, has helped in solving the problems faced by people on their doorsteps and till date in 25 Jan Manch events, 3.41 lakh complaints have been settled, he said.

He said the CM Grihini Suvidha Yojana has covered the families left out of Ujjwala scheme and 3.25 eligible households have been provided with free gas connections.

Jai Ram said that his government had started ‘HIMCARE’ scheme in January 2019, under which five members of a beneficiary family were being provided with free treatment facility up to ₹5 lakh per year. He said that till date, 5.4 lakh families have been registered under HIMCARE and ₹218 crore has been spent on treatment of 2.4 lakh patients.

The CM also listed various other schemes launched by his government which he claimed have helped bring a change in the lives of Himachalis.

He also presented civil services award to Kullu administration for starting online library facility during the pandemic, National Health Mission for its overall role in vaccination drive and Kinnaur administration for its achievement in vaccination drive.

Jai Ram also conformed ‘Prerana Sarotra Award-2022’ on police orchestra ‘Harmony of Pines’, Dheeraj Mahajan of NGO Kranti, first voter of India Shyam Saran Negi, Dr Tek Chand, Padma Shri Late Baba Ikbal Singh, Padma Shri Vidyanand Sarek, Padma Shri Lalita Vakeel, noted writers Gautam Sharma, Pritush Gularia and Vijay Raj Upadhyaya

Earlier, the CM had unfurled the Tricolour and took salute from the contingents of police, home guards, NCC and NSS. The parade was led by SDPO Salooni Mayank Chaudhary.

