76 Ludhiana officers including two women receive promotions

As many as 76 police officers, including two women posted in the Ludhiana commissionerate, were promoted to various ranks by the police department on Wednesday.

The officers, include two sub-inspectors, who have been promoted as local rank Inspectors, while 35 assistant sub-inspectors and 39 head constables have been promoted as sub-inspectors (SI) and assistant sub-inspectors (ASI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjit Kaur, who was a sub-inspector has been promoted and head constable Sarabjit Kaur has been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector.

Speaking on the occasion, police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said the promotions are reviewed each year in January by the police department.

The promotions have been done following the promotions policy of the department, including past records of the officers and who have completed 16 years and 24 years of service.

The promotions will boost the morale of the officers and inspire others to perform their duty diligently. There are only around 2,200 to 2,400 police officers in Ludhiana against the population of almost 40 lakhs. Despite the busy schedule, police were able to timely promote the officers, the police commissioner added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Ludhiana is the first district in Punjab to give promotions to officers in 2023.

Police on toes in view of Republic Day

Further speaking, Sidhu added that in the wake of Republic Day celebrations police have increased the checking in all areas of the city and officers have been directed to install checkpoints.