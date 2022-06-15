76 Panchkula residents fined 5,000 in two months for wasting water

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on 76 Panchkula residents for wasting water in the morning over the past two months.

Since April 15, the authority had prohibited watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles, etc., between 5.30 am and 8.30 am till June 30 in a bid to avoid shortage of water during peak summer.

In case of first violation, the authority issued only a warning, but residents caught repeating the violation were issued challans of ₹5,000. More non-compliance to the order will lead to disconnection of water connection.

Four teams, with three members each, were constituted to carry out the drive. Most of the challans were issued to those washing their vehicles and watering lawns using hosepipes.

HSVP executive engineer (XEN)NK Payal said, “People must use only buckets to wash their vehicles in the morning. Watering of lawns and plants with pipes is also not allowed in the morning. Also, residents must ensure that water is not wasted due to overflow of overhead tanks and leaking pipes. Use of a water motor pump is completely prohibited.”

The XEN added that in case of water wastage, challans of ₹5,000 per violation were being issued and notices in case of water leakage.

Water pipe’s fasteners stolen, resident suffer

Residents of Sectors 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31 were a harried lot on Monday, as thieves stole the fastening nuts of a pipe supplying water to these sectors. Residents had to go without water for the entire day until the 500 mm-diameter pipe was fixed in Sector 32.

