7-floor parking lot nears completion: Bathinda MC plans to make markets no-vehicle zone

As Punjab’s first-of-its-kind 7-storey parking lot in Bathinda is nearing completion, the municipal corporation is planning to make the market into a no-vehicle zone from April onwards.

Located around the fire brigade station, a landmark in the old locality of the city, traffic regulation is a major issue in the heart of this shopping hub.

Municipal commissioner Rahul said on Wednesday that the local body is expected to get possession of the ₹26-crore parking lot by April 15, and movement of vehicles will be prohibited in the market area after that.

“The multi-level parking facility has the capacity to park 550 vehicles. Also, we have identified road parking zones on Mall Road, another key shopping area. These dedicated parking areas will be allotted through competitive bidding,” he added.

Spread over a 2-km radius, the main commercial zone has scores of banks, whole and retail traders dealing with various products and chemist shops.

Narrow lanes remain congested as there is no dedicated parking zone in the locality. Now the authorities of the south Malwa region’s largest urban local body have planned to ply shuttle e-rickshaw service at a fixed rate from the upcoming multi-level parking lot to the markets.

In November 2021, former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal laid the foundation stone of the parking facility, considered to be the largest in Punjab that is built by a government agency.

In 2016, too, the foundation stone was laid by former union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The project, touted as her dream project, failed to move beyond the status quo.

Superintendent engineer of the local body Sandeep Gupta said the parking lot will have elevators for vehicle owners.

“Work is in the final stage, and the contractor is scheduled to complete construction by March 31,” said Gupta.

The proposed move to regulate vehicular traffic has invited a mixed response from traders.

Dhobi Bazar Traders association president Gursharan Singh said that restricting vehicles may cause inconvenience to shoppers thus affecting their business. This is considered a primary commercial zone.

Bharat Bhushan Goyal, president of the cloth market association, said the move would boost business as people had started avoiding coming for shopping due to the lack of organised and safe parking facilities.

“Bathinda has the largest wholesale cloth market in south Malwa, and there was chaos on road on peak days of Friday to Sunday. The parking lot near the commercial zone will benefit the stakeholders,” he said.

Commissioner said the modalities are being finalised with the district police about the spots to be cordoned off for vehicles. “Traders will be allowed to carry vehicles at night whereas they will be provided concessional monthly parking passes,” he added.