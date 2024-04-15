7kg heroin, 36 lakh drug money, 4 arms recovered in Ferozepur

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered 7kg of heroin, ₹36 lakh drug money and four firearms from a gang of drug smugglers in Ferozepur on Monday. The police raided and caught Manjit Singh with 7kg of heroin and the drug money in Ferozepur on Monday. (Representational photo)

Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said the police, including the crime investigation agency (CIA) staff, cracked down on a cross-border drug racket involving a Canada-based smuggler.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“CIA in-charge inspector Parbjit Singh received information about the smugglers while patrolling Baba Deep Singh Avenue in the Sadar police station area. The intelligence input indicated that Manjit Singh, Rohit Sethi and Bhuvnesh Chopra, at present in Canada, were conspiring with Pakistan-based smugglers to distribute heroin here,” Mishra said.

Acting swiftly, the police raided and caught Manjit Singh with 7kg of heroin, ₹36 lakh in drug money, a .32-bore pistol with a magazine and five cartridges, a .315 rifle with magazine and two .30-bore pistols with 10 cartridges and an iPhone 15 Pro. Manjit Singh’s car was impounded and ₹5,500 was recovered during a search.

The arrested accused was booked under Sections 21/23/29 of the NDPS Act.

“Investigations are on to trace the origin of the consignment, whether it was delivered in person, by drone, or left in fields near the border. The focus includes understanding their past activities, future plans, and apprehending Rohit Sethi in India and Bhuvnesh Chopra in Canada, who maintained contact with the group for heroin distribution,” said Randhir Kumar, the superintendent of police (investigation), Ferozepur.