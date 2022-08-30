7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana

Allegedly thrashed by her husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against the 22-year-old victim’s husband and in-laws.

The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with.

In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago. Soon after the marriage, however, she said, the accused started harassing her for dowry, following which she had moved back to her maternal home.

In her complaint, the victim also alleged that her husband was having an affair with another woman — also named in the FIR — and would often beat on being confronted about it. He allegedly attacked the victim in front of her mother over the issue on July 16.

The victim said her husband visited her maternal home on August 17, but upon arriving, verbally abused her before attacking her. He allegedly dragged her onto the road, but fled after she raised an alarm.

Kaur was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors told her about the miscarriage. She then filed a complaint with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Satpal, investigating officer, said that a case under sections 316 (causing death of unborn child), 498-A (dowry), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several in furtherance of a common international) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.

Former agri department director’s house burgled of ₹90k, jewellery

A group of burglars targeted the house of a retired director of the state agriculture department in Geeta Vihar of Tharike and decamped with cash, jewellery and foreign currency on Sunday afternoon. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The complainant, Jasvir Singh, said he, along with his wife, had gone to Sangowal village to attend a congregation on Sunday. Upon returning, he found his house ransacked and informed the police. The couple lived in the house by themselves as their son had settled abroad.

Assistant sub-inspector Major Singh from Sadar police station said the couple used to attend the congregation every Sunday and on the day of the incident, had left the house at 11.30 am before returning at around 3 pm. The house’s main gate was locked, but it had otherwise been ransacked.

The complainant said the burglars barged into the house after breaking open the lobby’s door, decamping with three gold bracelets, a gold chain and other jewellery, ₹90,000, some foreign currency and other valuables.

The ASI said that prima facie, the burglars seemed to be aware of the couple’s schedule. Police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused. An FIR under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused at the Sadar police station.