7th International Film Festival of Shimla begins at Gaiety Theatre

A three-day 7th International Film Festival of Shimla began at the historic Gaiety Theatre on Friday. The festival, which is organised by the Himalayan Velocity in association with the Language Art and Culture, was inaugurated by VS Kundu, additional chief secretary, the government of Haryana, former director-general, films division. Pankaj Lalit, director, Language Art and Culture, Himachal Pradesh, was also present on the occasion.

Parallel screening of the film festival was done at the Model Central Jail Kanda, Shimla, and was inaugurated by the superintendent of police (jail), Jaigopal Lodhta.

Kundu also released a film booklet on the occasion. The screening started with Eva, directed by Sohan Lal. A total of eight films were screened on Friday, including, “Ziro Kilometers” by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, and Sumitra Bhave; “A Parallel Jour” by Santosh Pathare; “Hatti, We exist” by Vivek Tiwari and “Breaking the Ice” by Devkanya Thakur.

Films by Himachali filmmakers were screened and appreciated by the audience. Irani film, “12 o’clock” by Sajad Soleymani also got a good response.

Fifty-eight national and international films will be screened during the three-day fest. More than 35 national as well as international filmmakers are in Shimla to participate in the film festival.