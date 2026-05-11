Over three years after the state government implemented the revised University Grants Commission pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission in September 2022, 120 of 138 colleges (87%) affiliated to Panjab University in Punjab and Chandigarh have yet to hike their teachers’ salaries.

Of the 120 colleges not complying with the revised pay scale norms, 38 institutions belong to Ludhiana district alone. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Data procured by the Association of United College Teachers from the office of the Dean, College Development Council (DCDC), PU, reveals that only 18 affiliated colleges have implemented the revised pay structure.

The unexplained delay has left teaching faculty in an unending, agonising wait for hiked pay and arrears, due since January 2016 when the 7th Pay Commission recommendations were approved by the central government.

Of the 120 colleges not complying with the norms, 38 institutions belong to Ludhiana district alone. Of the 43 colleges in Ludhiana that submitted records to the university, only five were found compliant.

Among the other compliant colleges, four are from Chandigarh, three from Fazilka, two each from Muktsar and Hoshiarpur, and one each from Moga and Ferozepur districts.

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{{^usCountry}} Fiscal anomalies galore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fiscal anomalies galore {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to records, several institutions are not only failing to provide salaries as per the revised pay structure, but are also allegedly defaulting on payments related to dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), provident fund (PF) contributions and gratuity benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to records, several institutions are not only failing to provide salaries as per the revised pay structure, but are also allegedly defaulting on payments related to dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), provident fund (PF) contributions and gratuity benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The teachers’ body further alleged that many colleges continue to collect retiral benefit funds from students despite not maintaining separate retirement benefit accounts as mandated under university norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teachers’ body further alleged that many colleges continue to collect retiral benefit funds from students despite not maintaining separate retirement benefit accounts as mandated under university norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AUCT president Tarun Ghai said, “Despite the 7th Pay Commission recommendations being adopted nearly three years ago, a majority of colleges have yet to fully implement it, even as the 8th Pay Commission has also been approved by the Centre in January.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AUCT president Tarun Ghai said, “Despite the 7th Pay Commission recommendations being adopted nearly three years ago, a majority of colleges have yet to fully implement it, even as the 8th Pay Commission has also been approved by the Centre in January.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Attempts to contact DCDC Ravi Inder Singh for comments were unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attempts to contact DCDC Ravi Inder Singh for comments were unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

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