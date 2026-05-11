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7th Pay Commission: 87% PU-affiliated colleges fail to hike teachers’ pay even after 3 years

Data procured by the Association of United College Teachers from the office of the Dean, College Development Council, PU, reveals that only 18 affiliated colleges across Punjab and Chandigarh have implemented the revised pay structure

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Over three years after the state government implemented the revised University Grants Commission pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission in September 2022, 120 of 138 colleges (87%) affiliated to Panjab University in Punjab and Chandigarh have yet to hike their teachers’ salaries.

Of the 120 colleges not complying with the revised pay scale norms, 38 institutions belong to Ludhiana district alone. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Data procured by the Association of United College Teachers from the office of the Dean, College Development Council (DCDC), PU, reveals that only 18 affiliated colleges have implemented the revised pay structure.

The unexplained delay has left teaching faculty in an unending, agonising wait for hiked pay and arrears, due since January 2016 when the 7th Pay Commission recommendations were approved by the central government.

Of the 120 colleges not complying with the norms, 38 institutions belong to Ludhiana district alone. Of the 43 colleges in Ludhiana that submitted records to the university, only five were found compliant.

Among the other compliant colleges, four are from Chandigarh, three from Fazilka, two each from Muktsar and Hoshiarpur, and one each from Moga and Ferozepur districts.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 7th Pay Commission: 87% PU-affiliated colleges fail to hike teachers’ pay even after 3 years
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 7th Pay Commission: 87% PU-affiliated colleges fail to hike teachers’ pay even after 3 years
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