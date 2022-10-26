7-year-old girl found murdered in Panipat

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly found murdered at a deserted place near the cremation ground in Panipat on Tuesday, police said.

The victim is a daughter of a migrant labourer and her family members told the police that she was kidnapped on the Diwali night when she had gone to a shop in her locality to buy firecrackers. The family members had filed a police complaint about her kidnapping.

Police said that the locals spotted the girl’s body and informed the police. The half-naked body was recovered from the bushes behind the cremation ground under old industrial police station.

The police officials associated with the investigation said that sexual assault cannot be ruled out as there were injury marks on the girl’s private parts.

Panipat Superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan, who visited the spot, said that the police have registered a case under Sections of 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and teams have been formed to arrest the accused. He said that the police have also announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information about the accused.

“Five teams have been formed and they are conducting raids to arrest the accused and a cash reward of ₹50,000 for providing information about the accused has been announced”, the SP said.

He said that a postmortem has been conducted by a board of doctors and the report is awaited. This is the second such incident in the district in less than three months.On August 16, the naked body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city. Later the police arrested a 40-yearold migrant labourer for rape and murder.