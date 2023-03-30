8 arrested for blocking highway at Nowshera

Eight persons have been arrested for blocking the national highway to allegedly aid a notorious drug smuggler in Nowshera Boniyar of Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said that on March 29, some miscreants blocked the national highway at Nowshera for about two hours to aid a drug smuggler. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad, Mashood Yasin Mir, Ghulam Rasool Sofi, Showkat Ahmad, Tasleem Ahmad, Parvez Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad and Abdul Majeed Naikoo -- all residents of Nowshera village.

A police spokesperson said that on March 29, some miscreants blocked the national highway at Nowshera for about two hours to aid a drug smuggler, namely Tauqeer Ahmad Magray of Nowshera Baramulla, who was detained under PIT NDPS Act and lodged in Central Jail, Kot Balwal, Jammu.

“Using technical and human intelligence, the police identified all accused involved in commission of crime and arrested them,” the spokesperson said.