8 bogies of goods train derail on Delhi-Rohtak railway line

Eight bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line near Kharawar station here on Sunday morning. The train was laden with coal blocks and was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak when the accident took place. A portion of the railway track near the mishap site was also damaged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The railway traffic was affected for hours due to the derailment.

Rohtak railway station superintendent BS Meena said a goods train was derailed near Kharawar and the engineers have been called to restore the movement.

“No one got injured in the accident. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reasons behind the mishap. Eight bogies have been derailed while the goods train was going towards Suratgarh from Delhi,” he added.