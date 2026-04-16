8 pilgrims die as mini-bus overturns in Fatehgarh Sahib

At least eight pilgrims were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus overturned in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib, police said on Wednesday.

Six passengers died on the spot when after a mini-bus overturned in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday. Two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

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“The victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib after paying obeisance during the Baisakhi Mela when the accident occurred around 10.30pm on the Chunni-Morinda road on Tuesday night,” they added. The tragedy occurred just a few kilometres before Main Majri village, where most of the victims resided.

The police have identified the deceased as driver Iqbal Singh, Ranjit Kaur, Jagvinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Harvir Singh, Pradeep Kaur, Kulwinder Singh and Harchand Singh.

The vehicle was carrying nearly 40 passengers, including children, indicating possible overloading. Preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently crashed into an electric pole and overturned. “Prima facie, it appears that the vehicle developed a malfunction,” said Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Shubam Aggarwal. While the exact cause is under investigation, survivors told police that a broken axle—the shaft supporting the vehicle’s weight—might have triggered the crash. Following the accident, several locals rushed to the spot and assisted in rescue operations.

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{{^usCountry}} An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was about to reach Main Majri village. Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh said the devotees hailed from Main Majri village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was about to reach Main Majri village. Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh said the devotees hailed from Main Majri village. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There is no indication of foul play. We are waiting for the forensic and mechanical reports,” said the SSP. On possibility of overloading, he said the police are probing the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is no indication of foul play. We are waiting for the forensic and mechanical reports,” said the SSP. On possibility of overloading, he said the police are probing the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Six passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The injured were rushed to government hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, with several critically wounded victims referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The injured were rushed to government hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, with several critically wounded victims referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At least 12 injured individuals were admitted with multiple trauma, including maxillofacial injuries and fractures of the limbs, said the PGIMER statement issued on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 12 injured individuals were admitted with multiple trauma, including maxillofacial injuries and fractures of the limbs, said the PGIMER statement issued on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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“All those brought to PGIMER, even in the most critical condition, have been promptly attended to with comprehensive multidisciplinary care and have been successfully stabilised,” the statement added.

Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, who reached the spot on Tuesday night, said all devotees hailed from Main Majri village.

Leaders condole loss of lives

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured,” the President said on X.

“Pained to hear about the mishap in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Modi said, according to a post by the PMO on X.

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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government stands firmly with the victims’ families in this hour of grief.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

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