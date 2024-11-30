Menu Explore
8 pistols smuggled from Pakistan seized in Amritsar, two held

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 30, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Eight sophisticated weapons, comprising four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds were recovered.

Punjab Police arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession on Saturday.

They were held from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar, state director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehended two persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar, while they were waiting for another operative to hand over the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan,” Yadav posted on X.

The police said they had recovered eight sophisticated weapons -- four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar and investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages.

Follow Us On