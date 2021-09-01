8 vehicle-lifting cases reported in a day from Ludhiana

Ludhiana Eight cases of vehicle lifting were reported in the city on Monday, of which one vehicle has been recovered.

Three cases were reported in the area of the Division Number 8 police station. Of the eight vehicles stolen, six were bikes and two were scooters.

Shemanpal of Anandpura Mohalla has been arrested for stealing a scooter. The FIR was lodged on the statement of Sudhakar Kumar of Kakowal Road. He had parked his scooter outside his factory at Kakowal Road, when he came out, he saw a man dragging the scooter. He caught ahold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

Another scooter was stolen from near a gurdwara. The Division number 2 police lodged an FIR following the complaint of Ashok Kumar of Santokh Nagar, who is a factory worker. The scooter belonged to his employer.

Meanwhile, the Haibowal police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for stealing a bike parked in Joshi Nagar of Haibowalon the complaint of Pappu of Urban Estate, Chandigarh road.

Rohit Kumar of Partap Colony lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for stealing his bike. Kumar said he had parked the vehicle outside an auto agency on Ferozepur Road. The Division number 5 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

Three vehicles were stolen from Suvidha Center Rakh Bagh, Deep Nagar and Dr Heera Singh Road. The Division number 8 police lodged three separate cases against unidentified accused. Sunil Kumar of Makkar Colony had parked his bike outside the Suvidha Centre, Rafik Miyan of Haidar Enclave had parked his bike in Deep Nagar, while the bike of Bali Yadav of Satjot Nagar was stolen from Dr Heera Singh Road.

Bachhu Singh of Hargobind Nagar lodged an FIR against unidentified accused at Moti Nagar police station for stealing his bike from Baba Gajja Jain Colony.Rajan Kumar Jha of Islamganj lodged FIR against unidentified accused at Moti Nagar police station for stealing his bike from Textile Colony.