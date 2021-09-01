Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8 vehicle-lifting cases reported in a day from Ludhiana
chandigarh news

8 vehicle-lifting cases reported in a day from Ludhiana

Three cases were reported in the area of the Division Number 8 police station of Ludhiana; of the eight vehicles stolen, six were bikes and two were scooters.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:56 AM IST
Three vehicles were stolen from Suvidha Center Rakh Bagh, Deep Nagar and Dr Heera Singh Road of Ludhiana (Representative Image/HT File)

Ludhiana Eight cases of vehicle lifting were reported in the city on Monday, of which one vehicle has been recovered.

Three cases were reported in the area of the Division Number 8 police station. Of the eight vehicles stolen, six were bikes and two were scooters.

Shemanpal of Anandpura Mohalla has been arrested for stealing a scooter. The FIR was lodged on the statement of Sudhakar Kumar of Kakowal Road. He had parked his scooter outside his factory at Kakowal Road, when he came out, he saw a man dragging the scooter. He caught ahold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

Another scooter was stolen from near a gurdwara. The Division number 2 police lodged an FIR following the complaint of Ashok Kumar of Santokh Nagar, who is a factory worker. The scooter belonged to his employer.

Meanwhile, the Haibowal police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for stealing a bike parked in Joshi Nagar of Haibowalon the complaint of Pappu of Urban Estate, Chandigarh road.

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Kumar of Partap Colony lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for stealing his bike. Kumar said he had parked the vehicle outside an auto agency on Ferozepur Road. The Division number 5 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

Three vehicles were stolen from Suvidha Center Rakh Bagh, Deep Nagar and Dr Heera Singh Road. The Division number 8 police lodged three separate cases against unidentified accused. Sunil Kumar of Makkar Colony had parked his bike outside the Suvidha Centre, Rafik Miyan of Haidar Enclave had parked his bike in Deep Nagar, while the bike of Bali Yadav of Satjot Nagar was stolen from Dr Heera Singh Road.

Bachhu Singh of Hargobind Nagar lodged an FIR against unidentified accused at Moti Nagar police station for stealing his bike from Baba Gajja Jain Colony.Rajan Kumar Jha of Islamganj lodged FIR against unidentified accused at Moti Nagar police station for stealing his bike from Textile Colony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Ludhiana

Covid situation in Punjab gets better, no signs of surge yet

Jalandhar ADCP’s son, 3 others booked for 2.24 crore fraud

At show of strength in Batala, Cong MP Bajwa sings Capt’s praises
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP