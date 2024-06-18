800 MW power unit to be set up in Khedar: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced to set up an additional 800 MW ultra super critical thermal power unit at the Rajiv Gandhi thermal power plant in Khedar of Hisar district. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File Photo)

This unit will cost ₹7,250 crore and the initiative will help Haryana to achieve self-reliance in power generation in the near future, chief minister said in Ambala, while addressing people after launching additional subsidy scheme in the state under ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme’.

He also distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of the scheme on this occasion.

A state government spokesperson, quoting the chief minister, said that under ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme,’ Union government will sanction ₹60,000 subsidy to the poor families (less than ₹1.80 lakh annual income) willing to set up a rooftop solar plant. He said the state government will sanction a subsidy of ₹50,000 also.

“Although the cost of installing a rooftop solar plant is ₹1,10,000, the consumer will not have to spend anything from their pocket,” Saini said. Similarly, families with annual income between ₹1.80 lakh and ₹3 lakh will receive a subsidy of ₹60,000 from the Central government and ₹20,000 from the State government.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this scheme on January 22, 2024, from Ayodhya and now this scheme is being implemented in Haryana.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister aims to install solar rooftop plants on one crore houses through this scheme, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible individuals who register first on the portal will receive the benefits of the scheme first, he added.

Monthly minimum charge of electricity abolished

In another important announcement, the chief minister announced to abolish monthly minimum charge of electricity. “From now on, residents of the State will receive bills based solely on the number of units of electricity consumed, providing much-needed relief to electricity consumers,” an official spokesperson said.

Targets Opposition

Taking a dig at the opposition, the chief minister criticised previous governments for politicising the issue of electricity in the state. He said that rallies were organised, and promises of 24-hour electricity were made, but the Opposition failed to deliver on these promises after securing votes from the innocent people of the state.

“In contrast, the current administration launched the Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon Yojana in a planned manner, ensuring 24-hour electricity supply to every village in Haryana,” said chief minister alleging that Opposition leaders gained power through deception and never fulfilled their promises.