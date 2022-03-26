80,000 litre lahan, 30 litres illicit liquor recovered in Ludhiana

A joint team of Crime Branch-3 and the excise department conducted a raid in Bholewal Jadid village on the banks of Sutlej river following a tip-off and recovered 30 litres of illicit liquor, a drum and a plastic can. The team also destroyed 80,000 litres of lahan recovered from the spot. Police have registered a case under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act against unidentified persons at the Ladhowal police station.

Ludhiana As part of its initiative against drug menace, police conducted a surprise check at Mohalla Habib Ganj in old city area on Saturday morning. Though nothing objectionable was found, the cops created awareness among residents and told them inform the police if they find any suspicious activity in the area. Division number 2 SHO inspector Satpal said such checks will continue in future too.

Ludhiana The Khanna police initiated Rahat camps in all police stations and wings to dispose of all the pending complaints. The police claimed to have disposed of as many as 264 complaints in one day. Police summoned complainants and recipients of the cases to the police station to resolve issue amicably. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) J Elanchzhian said such camps will be organised every month.

Ludhiana To apprise the residents of fire safety, the fire brigade organised an awareness session in Dugri market for the shopkeepers and visitors in the area on Saturday. A mock drill had to be conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which cancelled due to unknown reasons.

Ludhiana To empower underprivileged children and enhance employability, Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on Saturday announced the opening of a vocational centre here. The centre was inaugurated by the chief guest, Vikas Garg, secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, Government of Punjab, along with the guest of honour, Varinder Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana. The vocational centre will be imparting training through Centum Work Skills India Limited (CWSI). Initially, the centre will launch a course on GST and Tally and will enroll 25 students in a batch with a total capacity of 50 students in the centre.

Ludhiana After outplaying all the competitors, RR Super Kings and Goyum Rising Stars entered the finals of RJPL Cricket Premier League, being held at SCD College, on Saturday. In the first semi-final match, RR Super kings registered a 81-run victory against GNH United. In the second semi-final clash, Goyum Rising Stars won by four wickets against RCKK Super Strikers.

Ludhiana Mohinder Singh Randhawa Library, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a one-day national-level sensitisation-cum-training programme on “Digital libraries for knowledge dissemination in NARES” for the students, faculty and library professionals. About 285 participants from all over the country attended the programme.

Ludhiana White coat ceremony for the students of MBBS batch 2021 was held on Saturday in the auditorium of DMC College Campus. During the ceremony, all the students were introduced and parents donned white coat on their children.

Purple Day marked at DMCH

Ludhiana Department of neurology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), marked Purple Day to raise awareness about epilepsy. Over 200 patients and experts attended the virtual event. An app “Epilepto”, smart watch and mobile application, for monitoring epilepsy was also launched.

LIC’s IPO: Insurance employees’ stage protest

Ludhiana The Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association (NZIEA) staged a protest against the government at all the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices in the district to oppose the LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) and disinvestment of public sector units (PSUs).

Amarjit Singh, divisional secretary, said LIC employees will join a two-day nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.