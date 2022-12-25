Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 80,000 robbed at gunpoint from coloniser’s office in Noorwala village

80,000 robbed at gunpoint from coloniser’s office in Noorwala village

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 10:25 PM IST

At the time of the incident, two employees were present at the coloniser’s office which is owned by former chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board Darshan Lal

Five armed men barged into a coloniser’s office in Noorwala village and robbed around 80,000 at gunpoint from the cashier on Saturday afternoon. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In another incident of broad daylight robbery in the city, five armed men barged into a coloniser’s office in Noorwala village and robbed around 80,000 at gunpoint from the cashier on Saturday afternoon.

At the time of the incident, two employees were present at the office which is owned by former chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board Darshan Lal.

Vivek Sharma, the cashier, said, “After entering the office, the accused said that they want to deposit an instalment for a plot. When I asked them to show their papers, they hit me with a weapon and decamped with over 80,000.”

Sub-inspector Devinder Singh, station house officer at Meharban police station, said, “Five men who were on two motorcycles entered the office, they were carrying a saw and something resembling a pistol with which they threatened the employee.”

The incident was recorded on CCTV and police are trying to trace the accused, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP