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81.48L MT wheat reached Haryana mandis, highest in four years: Saini

The CM, while addressing a press conference here said that starting next week, farmers across the state will receive quick response (QR) code-based J-forms through WhatsApp, making it easier for farmers to access loans and other services without inconvenience

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the state recorded a bumper wheat arrival during the rabi marketing season 2026–27, with 81.48 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) reaching mandis so far—the highest in the past four years.

A delegation of Punjab traders from Majitha mandi in Amritsar met the CM at Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The CM, while addressing a press conference here said that starting next week, farmers across the state will receive quick response (QR) code-based J-forms through WhatsApp, making it easier for farmers to access loans and other services without inconvenience. The J-form is an official sale receipt issued to farmers as proof of foodgrain sale to arhtiyas and procurement agencies.

Saini said that a dedicated ‘Kisan App’ will launch from the next procurement season. The app will provide farmers with J-forms, payment status, crop sowing and verification details, gate pass scheduling, land verification status, and other key information through the e-Kharid system, ensuring a faster and more efficient procurement process.

“Wheat worth 21,044 crore has arrived with around 5.8 lakh farmers bringing their produce to the mandis. Of this, 79.14 lakh MT has undergone biometric verification, accounting for nearly 97%, while 70.23 lakh MT has already been procured and 34.56 lakh MT lifted. A record 7.71 lakh MT of wheat arrived in a single day on April 11, 2026. The lifting process has gained momentum since April 18, 2026 with an average daily lifting of about 3.5 lakh MT, surpassing last year’s total procurement of 72.89 lakh MT,” the CM said.

Punjab traders explore dry fruit trade in Sonepat

A delegation of Punjab traders from Majitha mandi in Amritsar met the CM at Chandigarh. An official spokesperson said the meeting focused on expanding their business operations and exploring investment opportunities in Haryana. The spokesperson said that the Punjab traders proposed expanding their wholesale dry fruit business to Sonepat.

The CM said that expansions of major business centres like Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace in Delhi have already been approved in the Rai (Sonepat), as part of efforts to develop it into a large commercial hub. The CM assured that the state government will fully support and protect investors, enabling them to grow their businesses successfully.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 81.48L MT wheat reached Haryana mandis, highest in four years: Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 81.48L MT wheat reached Haryana mandis, highest in four years: Saini
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