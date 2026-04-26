Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the state recorded a bumper wheat arrival during the rabi marketing season 2026–27, with 81.48 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) reaching mandis so far—the highest in the past four years.

A delegation of Punjab traders from Majitha mandi in Amritsar met the CM at Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

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The CM, while addressing a press conference here said that starting next week, farmers across the state will receive quick response (QR) code-based J-forms through WhatsApp, making it easier for farmers to access loans and other services without inconvenience. The J-form is an official sale receipt issued to farmers as proof of foodgrain sale to arhtiyas and procurement agencies.

Saini said that a dedicated ‘Kisan App’ will launch from the next procurement season. The app will provide farmers with J-forms, payment status, crop sowing and verification details, gate pass scheduling, land verification status, and other key information through the e-Kharid system, ensuring a faster and more efficient procurement process.

“Wheat worth ₹21,044 crore has arrived with around 5.8 lakh farmers bringing their produce to the mandis. Of this, 79.14 lakh MT has undergone biometric verification, accounting for nearly 97%, while 70.23 lakh MT has already been procured and 34.56 lakh MT lifted. A record 7.71 lakh MT of wheat arrived in a single day on April 11, 2026. The lifting process has gained momentum since April 18, 2026 with an average daily lifting of about 3.5 lakh MT, surpassing last year’s total procurement of 72.89 lakh MT,” the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said the procurement process has become more transparent and efficient due to digital reforms. “Farmers are now identified through digital gate passes, eliminating long queues, manual token systems, and payment delays which were common during the previous government tenure. This season alone, 13.47 lakh digital gate passes have been issued. The state has also implemented geo-fencing at 416 mandis and 281 procurement centres to ensure that fraudulent purchases are not possible at any unknown location outside the mandis. Besides this, 932 CCTV cameras are monitoring procurement activities to ensure transparency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said the procurement process has become more transparent and efficient due to digital reforms. “Farmers are now identified through digital gate passes, eliminating long queues, manual token systems, and payment delays which were common during the previous government tenure. This season alone, 13.47 lakh digital gate passes have been issued. The state has also implemented geo-fencing at 416 mandis and 281 procurement centres to ensure that fraudulent purchases are not possible at any unknown location outside the mandis. Besides this, 932 CCTV cameras are monitoring procurement activities to ensure transparency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said the government has increased the commission for arhtiyas from ₹33.75 to ₹55 per quintal. “In view of crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the government relaxed quality norms to protect farmers’ interests. The permissible limit for grain lustre loss has been increased to 70%, while the limit for broken and shriveled grains has been raised from 6% to 15%,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said the government has increased the commission for arhtiyas from ₹33.75 to ₹55 per quintal. “In view of crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the government relaxed quality norms to protect farmers’ interests. The permissible limit for grain lustre loss has been increased to 70%, while the limit for broken and shriveled grains has been raised from 6% to 15%,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab traders explore dry fruit trade in Sonepat

A delegation of Punjab traders from Majitha mandi in Amritsar met the CM at Chandigarh. An official spokesperson said the meeting focused on expanding their business operations and exploring investment opportunities in Haryana. The spokesperson said that the Punjab traders proposed expanding their wholesale dry fruit business to Sonepat.

The CM said that expansions of major business centres like Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace in Delhi have already been approved in the Rai (Sonepat), as part of efforts to develop it into a large commercial hub. The CM assured that the state government will fully support and protect investors, enabling them to grow their businesses successfully.

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