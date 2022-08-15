Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
81-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 15, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

An 81-year-old man from Sector 45 became the latest victim of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Though fully vaccinated, the octogenarian was suffering from diabetes and was under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 10 people, including six from Chandigarh and four from Mohali, have died due to Covid since the beginning of August.

In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 187 new infections on Sunday in a slight drop from 192 on Saturday.

However, Chandigarh recorded a spike in its cases that rose from 80 to 92. Panchkula also saw its cases rising from 53 to 63, but in Mohali, their figure dipped from 59 to 32.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the tricity slid further to 1,272, lowest since 1,250 on July 20.

Among the patients still infected, 611 are in Chandigarh, 420 in Mohali and 241 in Panchkula.

