83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB

In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has revealed. Consistent with previous years, speeding was behind the majority killer crashes, causing 83.3% (80) of these mishaps.

Rash driving and driving under the influence of alcohol were responsible for 10.4% and 6.3% of the fatalities, respectively. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. As many as 49 of 53 people (92.5%) had lost their lives due to speeding in 2020.

As many as 208 road mishaps were reported in the city in 2021, of which most were reported at night, primarily between 9pm to midnight (44). As many as 108 accidents (51.9%) were reported between 6pm and 3am. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January.

49% fatalities involved two-wheelers

Of the 96 fatalities, 49% fatalities involved victims who were riding in two-wheelers, against 43% in 2020 and 44% in 2019.

Road safety activist Harpreet Singh said, “Those driving two-wheelers are the most vulnerable. Wearing helmets reduces the chances of fatalities. “Authorities should consider carving out a separate lane for two-wheelers, rather than commercial vehicles on major roads of the city.”

While 17 fatal mishaps involved cyclists and autos, only 6.25% involved people in cars and no fatalities were recorded for trucks and tractors.

Speed limit reduced near schools, hospitals

The traffic police recently reduced the speed limit near educational institutions and hospitals to 25km/h, while the integrated command and control centre (ICCC ) keeps a look out for speeding violations. Punjab traffic adviser and member of the State level Road Safety Council Navdeep Asija said, “ICCC went online in 2022, so we expect it will reduce instances of speeding when the 2022 report is compiled. The traffic police are working on different projects to check speeding.”

Figures speak

The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.

Month Number of accidents

January 20

February 16

March 23

April 15

May 11

June 13

July 19

August 18

September 19

October 16

November 15

December 23

Total accidents 208

Time Number of accidents

Midnight-3am 22

3 am-6 am 7

6am to 9am 16

9am-noon 28

Noon-3pm 18

3pm-6pm 31

6pm-9pm 42

9pm-midnight 44

Mode of transportation Fatalities

Bus 1

SUV, car, jeep 6

Auto rickshaws 17

Two-wheelers 47

Cyclists 17

Cycle rickshaw 1

Pedestrians 7

Total 96