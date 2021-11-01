Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 85 more Covid cases surface in Himachal
chandigarh news

85 more Covid cases surface in Himachal

Himachal Covid update: Case count rose to 2,24,106 after 85 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The death toll mounted to 3,738 after one patient succumbed to the infection
The highest number of new Covid cases in Himachal were reported from Kangra. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal’s Covid-19 case count rose to 2,24,106 after 85 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The death toll mounted to 3,738 after one patient succumbed to the infection.

The highest 40 cases were reported from Kangra, 11 each from Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una, and four each from Mandi Shimla and Solan.

The active case count dropped to 1,942 while recoveries reached 2,18,410 after 198 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 50,818 cases to date followed by 31,606 cases in Mandi and 27,549 in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP