85-year-old man killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

An unidentified vehicle claimed the life of an 85-year-old resident of Sector 45-D on Saturday night.

Police said the vehicle hit the victim, Kasturi Lal, who was waiting for an auto-rickshaw on the Sector 44/45 dividing road around 10 pm and drove off.

A passer-by noticed an injured Lal, who was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, but declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

Police are going over the footage of CCTV cameras in the area to identify the driver of the offending vehicle.