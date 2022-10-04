85-year-old woman hurt as snatchers pull off her gold earring in Chandigarh

An 85-year-old woman suffered injuries after two motorcycle-borne men snatched her gold earring in Maloya on Sunday.

Her nephew Ram Singh, a farmer, told the police that he was on the first floor when he heard the screams of his aunt Gyan Kaur around 2.40 pm. When he, along with other family members, rushed out, he saw two men escaping on a motorcycle after snatching his aunt’s gold earring. In the scuffle, she sustained injury on the neck.

On his complaint, police booked the unidentified accused under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maloya police station.

Woman loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail

In another case, a scooter-borne man snatched a 20-year-old woman’s mobile phone in Burail village.

Archana, who lives in Burail, told the police that worked as a domestic help in Sector 34. On Sunday, she was walking back home from work around 5.15 pm, when a man came from behind on a Honda Activa and snatched her mobile phone, before fleeing. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

Police are scanning for CCTV footage to nab the accused in both cases.

